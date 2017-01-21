Latin, Middle Eastern, African sounds coming to music series

DEARBORN, Mich. Artists of Sudanese, Iraqi and Puerto Rican descent will take to a Detroit-area stage as part of global music series.
The Arab American National Museum in Dearborn announced this week the winter/spring season of its Global Fridays series kicks off Feb. 24. That show features Sinkane, a Brooklyn-based Afropop funk band led by Sudanese American artist Ahmed Abdullahi Gallab.
Iraqi-born musician Rahim AlHaj performs March 24 with members of the Michigan Philharmonic. They will be playing pieces from his upcoming Smithsonian Folkways recording, "Letters from Iraq," based on letters of Iraqi women and children describing war and its aftermath.
Other performances include Sammy DeLeon and His Latin Jazz Ensemble on April 21 and hip-hop artist Oddisee on May 26.
The series started in 2005.
---
Online:
http://bit.ly/2jEjETV