Doyline mayor accused of abusing his wife resigns

The Associated Press

Posted 4:52pm on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017

DOYLINE, La. The mayor of the Webster Parish Village of Doyline has resigned amid accusations he abused his wife.

KSLA-TV (http://bit.ly/2jHIWk2 ) reports 50-year-old Gary Thomas Carter resigned Thursday following his earlier arrest on one count of domestic abuse/battery by strangulation. He is free on $50,000 bond.

His attorney, Eric Johnson, said Carter regrets any embarrassment his arrest may have brought to his family and the community where he's lived his entire life. He says while difficult, the decision to resign is in the best interests of the citizens of Doyline.

Carter began his term as mayor Jan. 1, 2015. The term expires Dec. 31, 2018. He is due back in court in Minden on Feb. 22.

The Times reports (http://bit.ly/2jLcxcj ) Mayor Pro Tem Steven Birdwell will serve as mayor in the interim.

Information from: KSLA-TV, http://ksla.com



