Cyberattack on Sundance briefly shutters box office

The Associated Press

Posted 3:37pm on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017

PARK CITY, Utah Representatives for the Sundance Film Festival say that they their network systems were subject to a cyberattack that caused its box offices to shut down briefly Saturday afternoon.

The Festival issued updates to attendees via their official account and say that online ticketing for future shows is currently back up and running

Even in the midst of the box office blackout, organizers assured festival goers that screenings would still take place as planned Saturday. Films set to premiere later in the day include the Jennifer Aniston, Jack Huston and Alden Ehrenreich film "The Yellow Birds," and Dee Rees' WWII-era drama "Mudbound" with Mary J. Blige and Carey Mulligan.

The Sundance Film Festival runs through Jan. 29.



