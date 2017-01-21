Wires  >  AP Entertainment

Maine Short Film Festival tour of state comes to Farmington

The Associated Press

Posted 2:37pm on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017

FARMINGTON, Maine The University of Maine at Farmington will screen 14 winning films from the Maine Short Film Festival next month.

The films will be shown in UMF's Emery Community Arts Center on Feb. 2 at 7 p.m.

One of the winners is a short film by University of Maine at Farmington associate art professors Dawn Nye and Katrazyna Randall. The film is called "Occasionally" and it's based on the story of the submarine Kursk, which sank in the Barents Sea in 2000.

The Maine Short Film Festival is touring 12 theaters around the state until May.



