Dallas Mavericks Superhero Night scene

DALLAS -- The Dallas Mavericks held their "Superhero Night" for fans attending the Mavs Friday night home contest against the Utah Jazz at American Airlines Center.
The entire evening essentially morphed a Mavs home game into a miniature version of Comic Con as over 50 characters were in the downtown Dallas arena for the event.
One of the groups on hand to make this night possible was the Heroic Inner Kids, a nonprofit, charity organization benefiting North Texas area in an organized manner by providing creative volunteers the chance 'to inspire those with challenges to realize their Inner Hero via education, outreach and advocate efforts.'
"We all volunteered to be here tonight at the game," said Michael Finn, who was clad as Catwoman. "But we do a lot of charity work and also do stuff for companies."
The superheroes roamed the concourse prior to the game, stopping to pose with fans who were wanting their pictures taken with anyone from Batman to Superman to Spiderman and even Deadpool.
The theme continued throughout the night as the superheroes were out on the court for the national anthem, on-court host Chris Arnold played superhero trivia with a fan during a break in the game and the Mavs "feature presentation" video featured forward Harrison Barnes as Marvel Comics hero Luke Cage.
For their third quarter performance, the Dallas Mavericks Dancers were joined by the Mavs ManiAACs for a dance-off between the two teams who were both donning superhero outfits.
The Mavs Dancers stayed with the superhero look in the fourth quarter as, with the game coming down to the wire, they took the court during every time out to help keep the crowd maximize its energy.
The game ended up going to overtime, where the Jazz would break away for a 112-107 win.
The good news for Mavs fans is that Dallas would bounce back and absolutely dominate the Los Angeles Lakers 122-73, giving the 'Lake Show' the worst loss in the franchise's history.
Fans who attended Sunday afternoon's Lakers contest saw the Mavs honor former Texas Rangers catcher Ivan "Pudge" Rodriguez for being elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame. Mavs owner Mark Cuban, GM Donnie Nelson and former player Rolando Blackman presented Pudge with a Dallas Mavericks No. 7 jersey.
