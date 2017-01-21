Wires  >  AP Music

Janelle Monáe buys out screening of 'Hidden Figures'

Posted 10:02am on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017

MORROW, Ga. As "Hidden Figures" maintains its No.1 spot at the box office, the film's stars are working to make sure everyone gets a chance to see it, regardless of whether they can afford to.

WXIA-TV reports (http://on.11alive.com/2iLL3Ux ) Atlanta singer Janelle Monae, who plays Mary Jackson in the film, is offering a free screening on Sunday at 2 p.m. at AMC Southlake in Morrow. She announced the plan Friday on her social media accounts. "Hidden Figures" representatives will distribute tickets to guests on a first-come, first-serve basis.

The film chronicles the team of African-American women working behind the scenes at NASA who helped launch the first American into space. It also stars Taraji P. Hensen and Oscar winner Octavia Spencer.

Since its Jan. 6 opening, the movie has grossed nearly $61.9 million.

