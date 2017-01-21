Wires  >  AP Music

Boston Symphony Chamber Players staging all-French program

Posted 8:22am on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017

BOSTON Call them songs in the key of "oui."

The Boston Symphony Chamber Players are staging an all-French program Sunday at the New England Conservatory's Jordan Hall.

The renowned ensemble will perform 19th- and 20th-century works by Paul Taffanel, Camille Saint-Saens and Jean Francaix.

They'll also play a piece by contemporary French composer Eric Tanguy.

The Boston Symphony Chamber Players were founded in 1964. They include first-chair string and wind players from the Boston Symphony Orchestra.

The ensemble has toured around the U.S. and has performed in Europe, Japan, South America and in the former Soviet Union.



