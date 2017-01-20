Sundance stars and movie buffs trigger spike in liquor sales

SALT LAKE CITY As the stars and movie enthusiasts flock to Park City for the Sundance Film Festival that kicks into high gear this weekend, sales at Utah's state-run liquor sales in the area are spiking with high demand for some of the pricier cognacs and whiskeys.
Park City store manager Ron DeGraff says this is one of busiest weekends for sales at his store as all price levels of liquor fly off the shelves. He says stars often send people to buy them expensive wines, whiskeys and cognacs such as Remy Martin Louis XIII cognac that goes for $3,300.
The two-week festival opened Thursday and runs through Jan. 29.
A University of Utah study found it drew more than 46,000 people last year, and out-of-state attendees spent a total of more than $51 million.