Actress Woodley's pipeline protest trial is delayed again

Posted 8:37am on Friday, Jan. 20, 2017

MANDAN, N.D. Trial has been delayed again for Hollywood actress Shailene Woodley, who faces charges related to her protest against the Dakota Access pipeline in North Dakota.

The "Divergent" star was among 27 activists arrested Oct. 10. She livestreamed her arrest on Facebook. She has pleaded not guilty to criminal trespass and engaging in a riot.

Woodley initially was to stand trial Jan. 25. It was rescheduled for Feb. 22 and has now been moved to March 31. Court documents show attorney availability has been the reason both times.

Both misdemeanor charges against Woodley carry a maximum punishment of a month in jail and a $1,500 fine.

Opponents of the $3.8 billion pipeline worry about potential damage to water supplies and tribal artifacts. More than 600 protesters have been arrested since August.



