Springsteen cover band skips ball, but not Joe Piscopo

WASHINGTON A New Jersey inaugural ball has traded a Bruce Springsteen cover band for a famous Frank Sinatra impersonator.
Comedian Joe Piscopo performed a version of Sinatra's "New York, New York" rewritten with New Jersey references at the Garden State Inaugural Gala Thursday.
The B Street Band was set to headline the event, but backed out last weekend after backlash from fans of Springsteen. The popular cover band played the event in past years.
Band leader Willie Forte (FOR'-tay) said the decision to cancel was based solely on the respect and gratitude the group has for Springsteen.
Springsteen has called Trump a "flagrant, toxic narcissist.
Piscopo is weighing a run for governor in this year's election to replace Republican Gov. Chris Christie.