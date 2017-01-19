Dallas Mavericks partner wth Texas Lottery for scratch ticket

The Dallas Mavericks and the Texas Lottery have partnered on a $5 scratch ticket with more than $10.1 million in total prizes.
There are three top prizes of $100,000 and a chance to win a trip for two to the 2018 NBA All-Star Game at Staples Center in Los Angeles.
"With the opportunity to win a once-in-a-lifetime trip to the 2018 NBA All-Star Game, this scratch ticket is sure to be a slam dunk for our players," executive director of the Texas Lottery Gary Grief said, in a release.
For those who do not win instantly, they have the opportunity to enter non-winning tickets into one of four promotional second-chance drawings. One lucky winner per drawing will win a trip for two to the 2018 NBA All-Star Game.
The trip for two to the 2018 NBA All-Star Game includes round-trip coach airfare for two in the continental United States to Los Angeles, California; one standard hotel room for three nights; ground transportation to and from the destination airport and hotel; two tickets to the NBA All-Star Saturday Night 2018 and the 2018 NBA All-Star Game; one merchandise prize pack and $1000 in spending money.
"We are proud of our association with the Texas Lottery," said George Killebrew, Executive Vice President of the Dallas Mavericks. "Anytime we can bring programs that provide extra value to our MFFL’s (Mavs Fans For Life), we feel like it is the right thing to do. The experiences that are provided through our partnership with the Texas Lottery are highly sought after by Mavs fans.”
In addition to the 2018 NBA All-Star Game trip prizes, there are 242 Dallas Mavericks merchandise prize packs, each valued at $595, that will be given away per drawing.
