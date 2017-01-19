Wires  >  AP Entertainment

EPA: Company to install anti-hazardous waste system

The Associated Press

Posted 2:27pm on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017

BRATTLEBORO, Vt. The Environmental Protection Agency says an inspection of a Vermont company that showed poor storage of hazardous wastes has resulted in a settlement.

C.E. Bradley Laboratories in Brattleboro, which makes coating for the wood, metal, graphic arts and plastic industries, has agreed to design and install a system that controls solvent vapors at its plant.

The EPA says inspectors found numerous drums of hazardous waste and rags contaminated with solvents hung to dry in its 2014 inspection. That results in emissions of volatile organic compounds and potential exposure.

The company will spend nearly $273,000 for the solvent emission capture and control system.



