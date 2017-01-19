NC Sports Hall of Fame unveils 8-person class of inductees

RALEIGH, N.C. Current North Carolina baseball coach Mike Fox, former North Carolina State women's basketball player Chasity Melvin and former Duke basketball player Steve Vacendak are part of this year's class of inductees to the North Carolina Sports Hall of Fame.
The eight-person group was announced Thursday and will be formally inducted May 5.
The other inductees are:
— Glenn Bass, former East Carolina and professional football player;
— Dwight Durante, a former Catawba basketball player who went on to tour with the Harlem Globetrotters;
— Ben Sutton, the founder of college media and marketing company ISP Sports;
— longtime sports writer and columnist Caulton Tudor;
— Stephanie Wheeler, a gold medalist for the U.S. women's wheelchair basketball team.