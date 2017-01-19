Wires  >  AP Music

AP Music

Spike Lee won't use Chrisette Michele over inaugural gig

The Associated Press

Posted 12:17pm on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017

WASHINGTON Spike Lee says he won't be using Chrisette Michele's music in an upcoming project because of her decision to perform at President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration.

The New York Daily News first reported Wednesday that Michele would perform.

Michele seemed to allude to the controversy Thursday on her blog , where she wrote: "We can't be present if we're silent." She says she hopes for "peaceful & progressive conversation." She adds that she doesn't mind criticism if it allows her "to be a voice for the voiceless." She used the hashtag NoPoliticalGenius.

Lee wrote on Instagram that he was sorry Michele was performing at the inaugural. He says he was considering using Michele's "Black Girl Magic" in his upcoming Netflix series, "She's Gotta Have It" but won't anymore.

The inaugural committee and Michele's representative didn't immediately return a request for comment by The Associated Press.



We welcome your comments on this story, but please be civil. Do not use profanity, hate speech, threats, personal abuse, images, internet links or any device to draw undue attention. Our policy requires those wishing to post here to use their real identity.

Our commenting policy | Facebook commenting FAQ | Why Facebook?


Hey there. or join DFW.com. Your account. Log out.

Remember me