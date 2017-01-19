New Studio Movie Grill theater opens tonight in Arlington

Starting tonight, North Texas will have yet another place to watch movies, eat a meal and wash it all down with a beverage -- and it’s not your couch.
The Dallas-based Studio Movie Grill chain is opening its 24th location -- a “flagship” they’re calling it -- at the Lincoln Square mall in Arlington right near AT&T Stadium. Beginning at 8:15 p.m., after a private, media party, the nine-screen multiplex will begin showing such films as XXX: Return of Xander Cage, Hidden Figures, Split and Patriots Day. A regular schedule with a full slate of films begins Friday. The address is 452 Lincoln Square.
From tonight through Jan. 26, theatergoers will receive an introductory ticket price of $9, $7 and $6 as well as half off food and beverage purchases. From Jan. 27-Feb. 2, they will get 25 per-cent off such purchases. On Saturday, the theater hosts a Special-Needs Screening with Monster Trucks at 11 a.m.
The opening of the Studio Movie Grill Lincoln Square represents the first of the new high-profile stadium-adjacent developments that were promised when Cowboys Stadium opened in 2009. Texas Live, a $250 million mixed-use high-rise and entertainment project, is due to open in 2018.
Despite large-screen TVs and streaming technology, movie-theater construction doesn’t seem to slow down in North Texas. The Movie Tavern on West 7th opened in 2009. The Cinemark Alliance Town Center opened in 2012. Alamo Drafthouse came into the market in 2013 with its first DFW location in Richardson. It has now been supplemented by a Dallas location south of downtown and a Las Colinas theater is in the works. Also in 2013, Look Cinemas opened in North Dallas followed by a new AMC at Village on the Parkway down the street in Addison.
Meanwhile, Studio Movie Grill has opened new theaters including those in The Colony and Richardson (a popcorn bucket’s throw from the Alamo) and taken over failing theaters like the site on Northwest Highway in Dallas that used to be operated by Louisiana’s Southern Theaters. The ultra-luxury iPic chain opened a theater in Fairview and another in Frisco is planned.