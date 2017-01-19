New Jersey inaugural gala replaces Springsteen cover band

TRENTON, N.J. A New Jersey group will have music after a Bruce Springsteen cover band canceled its performance at a gala celebrating Donald Trump's inauguration.
The New Jersey State Society has signed the greater Baltimore-area Whitehouse Effect to play at Thursday night's event in Washington.
The society in 2013 had signed the B Street Band for Thursday's event after it had twice performed at the society's galas to mark President Barack Obama's inaugurals.
But the B Street Band drew jeers on social media from Springsteen fans, who accused it of abandoning the soul of the musician. Band leader Willie Forte (FOR'-tay) said the decision to cancel was based solely on the respect and gratitude the group has for Springsteen.
Springsteen has called the Republican president-elect a "flagrant, toxic narcissist.