Oregon standoff lawyer faces 3 charges in court scuffle

PORTLAND, Ore. The attorney for a leader of the armed occupation at an Oregon wildlife refuge is now facing three charges after an incident in which federal marshals tackled him for refusing to stop arguing with the judge in the case.
The Oregonian/OregonLive reports (https://goo.gl/CEbiL3 ) a federal prosecutor assigned from Washington state filed court documents Friday charging Marcus Mumford with three misdemeanors.
The incident in question occurred when Mumford's client Ammon Bundy was acquitted last fall.
The latest documents replace citations against Mumford which he had pleaded not guilty to earlier this month.
Mumford is accused of creating a disturbance by impeding or disrupting official government duties. He's also charged with failure to comply with signs that prohibit disruption of official government duties and failure to comply with the lawful direction of a federal police officer.
Mumford and his lawyer, Michael Levine, have said they intend to vigorously challenge the charges.