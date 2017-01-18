Wires  >  AP Entertainment

Bill O'Reilly sticks up for 'Old School' in next book

Posted 7:09pm on Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2017

NEW YORK Bill O'Reilly's next book won't be a story of military wars but of the culture wars.

The Fox News host and author of "Killing Japan" and other best-sellers has teamed with "Real Men Don't Eat Quiche" author Bruce Feirstein for "Old School: Life in the Sane Land."

Publisher Henry Holt told The Associated Press on Wednesday the book is scheduled for March 28.

Holt says "Old School" asks readers whether they're on team Old School or Team Snowflake. Old School means "can-do spirit and principles." Snow Flake means whining about "safe spaces" and "trigger warnings."

You can guess which side the authors are on.



