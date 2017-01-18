Wires  >  AP Entertainment

AP Entertainment

NBC renews hit drama 'This Is Us' for 2 more seasons

The Associated Press

Posted 4:29pm on Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2017

PASADENA, Calif. NBC's hit freshman drama "This Is Us" will be sticking around for at least a couple more years.

The network said Wednesday's that the show's success has earned it a two-season pickup, with at least 18 episodes per season.

The family drama is proving a success with the advertiser-favored young adult demographic and has drawn critical praise.

"This is Us," about the intersecting lives of a variety of characters, includes Mandy Moore, Milo Ventimiglia and Sterling K. Brown in its ensemble cast.



We welcome your comments on this story, but please be civil. Do not use profanity, hate speech, threats, personal abuse, images, internet links or any device to draw undue attention. Our policy requires those wishing to post here to use their real identity.

Our commenting policy | Facebook commenting FAQ | Why Facebook?


Hey there. or join DFW.com. Your account. Log out.

Remember me