Mall of America to reopen movie theaters with gourmet food

The Associated Press

Posted 2:54pm on Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2017

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. The Mall of America plans to continue showing movies, but in a renovated space that offers oversized reclining chairs, gourmet food and wines and cocktails.

The Star Tribune (http://strib.mn/2joDlN5 ) reported Wednesday that CMX, a subsidiary of Mexico City-based Cinemex, is building a 64,000-square-foot movie theater at the Minnesota mall, the largest indoor retail complex in the U.S. The new theaters will be on the fourth floor in the same space previously occupied by the mall-operated theaters that closed in December.

The new theaters will include about 1,110 seats in 14 rooms and are set to open this fall.

CMX CEO Jaime Rionda says the Mall of America is a "prime location" for the company.

Among the upscale features are swivel tables, "gourmet" food options and wines and handcrafted cocktails.

