Wires  >  AP Entertainment

AP Entertainment

Harry Winston jewelry store robbed in French Riviera

The Associated Press

Posted 1:12pm on Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2017

PARIS A French official says a robber with a hand grenade and an automatic handgun has stolen diamond necklaces and other jewelry from a Harry Winston store in the French Riviera city of Cannes.

Alain Guimbard, a deputy prosecutor in nearby Grasse, said Wednesday that the robber gained entry to the luxury jeweler on the seaside avenue La Croisette by pretending to be a customer.

Guimbard told The Associated Press the robber then forced employees to give him diamond jewelry from a display window and other pieces.

The holdup lasted only a few minutes. Guimbard says the robber escaped and no one was injured.

The stolen merchandise is estimated to be worth 15 million euros ($16 million.)

Harry Winston is a New York-based jeweler that often adorns actresses at the Academy Awards.



We welcome your comments on this story, but please be civil. Do not use profanity, hate speech, threats, personal abuse, images, internet links or any device to draw undue attention. Our policy requires those wishing to post here to use their real identity.

Our commenting policy | Facebook commenting FAQ | Why Facebook?


Hey there. or join DFW.com. Your account. Log out.

Remember me