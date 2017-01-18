Wires  >  AP Entertainment

Kevin O'Leary to run for Conservative leadership in Canada

By ROB GILLIES

Associated Press

Posted 9:14am on Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2017

TORONTO "Shark Tank" cast member Kevin O'Leary is running for the leadership of Canada's opposition Conservative Party.

O'Leary is a businessman and television commentator who has drawn comparisons to Donald Trump. He said Wednesday the party needs a candidate who can beat Liberal Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and bring jobs back to Canada.

O'Leary declined to hold a news conference for the announcement, preferring social media and interviews with select media.

He's competing against 13 lower-profile candidates. Former Conservative ministers such as Peter MacKay and Jason Kenney have declined to run for the leadership.

Trudeau remains popular in polls, though O'Leary says Trudeau is "destroying" Canada with debt.



