Fort Worth’s Josh Weathers to perform at Trump inaugural ball

As the inauguration of Donald Trump as the nation’s 45th president draws nearer, the list of performers scheduled to appear at official inaugural events continues to take shape.
One of those performers includes a beloved Fort Worth singer-songwriter: Josh Weathers.
Weathers, along with Tony Orlando, will headline the Salute to Our Armed Services Ball Friday at the National Building Museum, according to the official inaugural website.
The ball will be attended, according to a press release, by the President-elect and Mrs. Trump and Vice President-elect Mike Pence and Mrs. Pence.
According to the inaugural website, “This ball is by invitation only, and tickets are being provided free of charge by the Presidential Inaugural Committee to invited guests, who include active duty and reserve military, Medal of Honor recipients, wounded warriors, military families, veterans, and first responders.”
Weathers’ next local show will be a charity event Jan. 28 at Fort Worth’s Shipping & Receiving.