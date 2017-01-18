Wires  >  AP Music

John Legend, Carrie Underwood, Metallica set to play Grammys

The Associated Press

Posted 8:34am on Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2017

LOS ANGELES John Legend, Carrie Underwood, Keith Urban and Metallica are set to perform at the Grammy Awards in Los Angeles next month.

Underwood and Urban are both up for Grammys this year. Underwood's "Church Bells" and Urban's "Blue Ain't Your Color" are nominated for best country solo performance. Urban's "Ripcord" is also up for best country album. Metallica singer James Hetfield and drummer Lars Ulrich are nominated for best rock song for "Hardwired."

