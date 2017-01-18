Wires  >  AP Entertainment

AP Entertainment

Final Ringling Bros. show at Nassau Coliseum sells out

The Associated Press

Posted 7:14am on Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2017

UNIONDALE, N.Y. Officials with Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey say the iconic traveling circus' final show at the newly renovated Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum on Long Island is sold out.

An announcement was made last week that the "Greatest Show on Earth" would be shutting down this spring after touring for nearly 150 years.

The circus will be at the arena in Uniondale for 16 performances from May 12-21.

Newsday reports (http://nwsdy.li/2iHnXtc) that seats normally going for $23.75 in the venue's upper level and $191.75 in the lower level are priced on the secondary market at $245 and $2,000, respectively, for the circus' last show.

Officials with Feld Entertainment, the producer of Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey, say declining ticket sales coupled with high operating costs made the circus an unsustainable business.

Information from: Newsday, http://www.newsday.com



We welcome your comments on this story, but please be civil. Do not use profanity, hate speech, threats, personal abuse, images, internet links or any device to draw undue attention. Our policy requires those wishing to post here to use their real identity.

Our commenting policy | Facebook commenting FAQ | Why Facebook?


Hey there. or join DFW.com. Your account. Log out.

Remember me