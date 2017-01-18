Wires  >  AP Music

Trailer park manager admits to killing man over loud music

The Associated Press

Posted 3:04am on Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2017

BALLSTON SPA, N.Y. The manager of an upstate New York mobile home park has admitted to killing a tenant after the two got into a fight over loud music.

The Times Union of Albany reports (http://bit.ly/2jxpLcm ) Harold Wolcott pleaded guilty Tuesday to a single charge of criminally negligent homicide in Saratoga County Court.

Wolcott was initially charged with first-degree strangulation and second-degree manslaughter in the April 2016 death of 51-year-old Scott Montie.

Saratoga County sheriff's deputies found an unresponsive Montie trapped in a headlock by Wolcott when they were dispatched to the Pines Mobile Home Park in Milton following reports of their dispute. Montie died two days later.

Wolcott faces up to four years in prison when he's sentenced on March 24.

Information from: Times Union, http://www.timesunion.com



