KVIL ready to ‘Amp’ itself up with new branding

For a few years now, CBS Radio has had a Top 40 format called “Amp” that airs in different cities: In New York, on WNOW/92.3 FM; in Los Angeles, on KAMP/97.1 FM; in Boston, on WODS/103.3 FM you get the idea.
It seemed like a matter of time before DFW radio got Amped, but early in the Amp era, CBS did not have a Top 40 station in DFW. And the last time it had one, back in the early 20th century, it regularly got soundly beat by KHKS/106.1 FM “KISS-FM,” which pretty much rules the Top 40 — or as it’s more accurately called in radio lingo, CHR (contemporary hits radio) — roost around here.
During the past couple of years, heritage staton KVIL/103.7 FM has been evolving from an adult-contemporary station to a CHR one, with a number of personnel changes and a branding switch to “More Hits 103.7” last year, downplaying the storied KVIL call letters.
Now KVIL is ready to get “Amped.” We got a tip that something was going to happen around 7 a.m. Wednesday and we should listen, but Tuesday night, industry-watching website RadioInsight.com spilled the beans.
This is the latest in a long series of changes at KVIL, the latest being the naming of Nathan Fast as the morning-show host. Expect Fast and his Fast in the Morning show to get a bigger push — he was a big San Diego/L.A.-based iHeartMedia personality, and CBS lured him away from iHeart as well as from Southern California: Fast relocated to DFW, and he tweeted aggresively from the Dallas Cowboys-Green Bay Packers NFC playoff game Sunday at AT&T Stadium in Arlington. Fast already has the Amp logo on his Twitter page. Don’t expect a big change in the music, as KVIL heas already been skewing pretty Amp.
And now, to recap (this is the reason cut-and-paste was invented):
In April 2016, Tanner Kloven, a former Amazing Race contestant from Fort Worth, joined the station as the midday jock after Sybil Summers was moved to mornings to co-host with Mike Kannon.
In June, we reported that Courtney Kerr, the co-host of afternoon show Leigh Ann and Courtney Uncorked, had left the station. Neither Kerr nor the station commented on why.
In November, we reported that Kloven had been moved to afternoons — the old Uncorked spot — while Kerr’s former co-host, Leigh Ann Adam, had been moved to middays.
And then in late December, we reported on Adam’s departure from the station. She has declined to comment. Her departure from the midday slot left a vacancy — now filled by Summers, who was doing middays before this all began (and Adam had done middays before her). Summers has also been part of Fast’s morning show, but Kannon exited when Fast came in.
Coincidentally or not, a lot of this activity has happened since iHeartMedia dropped longtime alternative format “The Edge” and flipped 102.1 FM to Star 102.1 FM, an adult-contemporary station that has some overlap with the KVIL — excuse me, Amp — playlist. Star 102.1 recently announced its DJ lineup, but the radio games haven’t stopped, and expect some changes in that lineup before 2017 is over.
As RadioInsight points out, there are now three CHR stations in DFW: KISS, KVIL and KLIF/93.3 FM “Hot 93.3,” which had a brief flirtation with being a classic hip-hop station. RadioInsight also notes that KVIL has trended downward in the Nielsen Audio Ratings in recent months from a 3.7 share in the October 2016 monthly to 2.7 in November to 2.3 in December.