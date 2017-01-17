Wicked to return to Chicago next December

CHICAGO The Broadway musical "Wicked" will return to Chicago next holiday season.
Broadway in Chicago officials say the hit show will run Dec. 6 to Jan. 21, 2018 at the Oriental Theater.
"Wicked" tells the story of what happened in the Land of Oz long before Dorothy arrived from Kansas. It's told through the eyes of a young woman born with emerald-green skin. Two-time Tony Award winner Joe Mantello will direct the upcoming Chicago show.
"Wicked" is based on a novel by Gregory Maguire. It debuted in 2003. The show has won more than 100 international awards including a Grammy Award and three Tony Awards. Its performances have occurred in more than 100 cities in 14 countries, and has been translated into six languages.