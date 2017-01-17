Hooky in West 7th to offer extended hours during Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo

Hooky opened its doors for its soft opening in November, adding a country-style bar to the vibrant West 7th neighborhood and it has been a big hit while being open three nights a week.
The Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo got underway this weekend and in honor of one of Fort Worth's biggest annual events, Hooky will be open every night through the end of the festivities. It makes sense that Hooky would extend its hours as it is within walking distance of the FWSSR grounds.
In our initial visit to Hooky, we said "its atmosphere is much like if you took a Stockyards bar and put it in Las Vegas," so it look for it to be the ideal spot for the rodeo crowd to see and be seen after the action wraps up every night.
Hooky will be open nightly from 6 p.m-2 a.m. with drink specials including $3 domestics until 8 p.m., $3 wells until 8 p.m. and $5 Tito's, Jack Daniel's and Deep Eddy Vodka until 8 p.m.
Thursday nights will be Ladies Night with $1 domestics all night long.
Hooky will have pre and post parties on the nights of the popular 'Bull's Night Out' PRCA Extreme Bull Riding events.
Hooky will also host its Grand Opening celebration on Jan. 27 with entertainment by Keith Urban's DJ, DJ Du.
HOOKY 2800 BLEDSOE ST. FORT WORTH (817) 791-1123
