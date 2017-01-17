Around Cowtown: Gypsy Bravado at The Grotto

Gypsy Bravado is a band out of Denton that I’ve been hearing about, off and on, for years now. But I’ve never managed to get to a show. So I dragged myself through town, dodging drunks in the mist and fog Saturday, to catch a show at the Grotto.
I was expecting a crowd, Stock Show weekend and all, but our beloved Grotto was nearly empty. I pulled up a stool at the bar just as the band members — Shawn “Burgandy” Bratton (guitar, vocals), Mo Myles (keyboard, vocals), Lou Anderson (drums) and Deezy Kerth (bass) — started playing.
Gypsy Bravado formed officially in 2008, although none of the original members are actually in it anymore. The music the band plays is, well, eclectic. Rock — maybe acid rock — with some prog and psychedelic added.
It’s wonderfully intricate at times, but you have to listen for it. Kerth’s bass work is complex yet effortless in a John Entwistle sort of way. Vocal duty bounces back and forth between Myles and Bratton, with a nice contrast between vocal styles. Guitar leads are blistering, and the whole thing is tasteful and perfectly executed without being overpolished.
In short, an impressive rock act that is a pleasant surprise to find in a bar on a cold, rainy Saturday night.
Outside after the show, the band struggled to pin down a genre. The band members argued among themselves:
“New rock psychedelic progressive.”
“Postmodern new rock psychedelic progressive.”
“Classic postmodern new rock psychedelic progressive.”
“Pre-classic postmodern current psychedelia that is slightly behind on the blues — we don’t really know.”
About that time, a rather large white pickup lost control on University Drive and slammed into the building across the street. The truck reversed out of the yard in front of the building and squealed off northbound, with two citizens racing after them in their cars. We returned to talking about music.
“We did one that we don’t normally do tonight.” said Myles. “It’s called Awakened, and it’s kind of bringing to light something that everyone knows — we’re in a war-torn world.
“Basically, we don’t really live in this peaceful society that we think we do. We should all be more alert to the world.”
Gypsy Bravado has been playing around the Metroplex for a long time but is now looking to book time in a studio and produce an album. The group has a CD out now that was recorded in a home studio, and it’s good, but it doesn’t do the band’s live show justice.
“Music is a really cool way to express anything,” said Myles, “and to give a kind of personification in sound to anything you want.”