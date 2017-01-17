Wires  >  AP Music

AP Music

Mexico: no warrants for actress Kate del Castillo

The Associated Press

Posted 11:49am on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017

MEXICO CITY The spokeswoman for Mexico's Attorney General's Office says there are no warrants for actress Kate del Castillo, but she has been "mentioned" in criminal investigations.

Del Castillo said in an interview with The Associated Press that a "macho" Mexican government is persecuting her only because she's a woman.

But spokeswoman Natalia Briseno told The AP Tuesday no sexism is involved.

Briseno said Del Castillo has been mentioned in organized crime investigations, but that doesn't mean she's a suspect.

Briseno said the actress "has no legal impediment to enter or move freely" in Mexico.

The investigations are apparently related to her text message conversations with now-imprisoned drug lord Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman, and his potential links to her tequila business.

Del Castillo arranged Sean Penn's interview with Guzman in 2015.



We welcome your comments on this story, but please be civil. Do not use profanity, hate speech, threats, personal abuse, images, internet links or any device to draw undue attention. Our policy requires those wishing to post here to use their real identity.

Our commenting policy | Facebook commenting FAQ | Why Facebook?


Hey there. or join DFW.com. Your account. Log out.

Remember me