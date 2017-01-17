Wires  >  AP Music

Denver woman killed in Mexico shooting

The Associated Press

Posted 10:49am on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017

DENVER The U.S. Embassy in Mexico says one of five people who died after a shooting at a Caribbean resort town is a young woman from Denver.

Authorities say 18-year-old Alejandra Villanueva Ibarra was killed during the electronic music festival in Playa del Carmen. She was apparently trampled after falling while attempting to flee the Blue Parrot club.

Five other people were hurt in the crush to escape

Quintana Roo state Attorney General Miguel Angel Pech says the shooting started when security personnel tried to stop a man from entering club with a gun.



