Conservative talk radio host mulls Senate run in Virginia

The Associated Press

Posted 9:09am on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017

RICHMOND, Va. Conservative talk radio host Laura Ingraham says she's considering a 2018 challenge to Democrat Tim Kaine for a U.S. Senate representing Virginia.

Ingraham said on Fox News Tuesday that she's not yet made up her mind whether to run.

But the former attorney and Reagan White House aide said she's been flattered by several "well-connected" people in Virginia asking her to be a candidate.

Other Republicans who are often mentioned as possible Senate candidates include U.S. Reps. Barbara Comstock and Dave Brat.

Ingraham used her radio show to boost Brat's longshot bid to upset former House Majority Leader Eric Cantor in 2014.

Kaine, a former governor and Hillary Clinton's running mate, already has said he's seeking a second term in the Senate.



