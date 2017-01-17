Beat-boxing rapper is making NY political bid

SYRACUSE, N.Y. A beat-boxing rapper is making a political bid in Syracuse, New York.
The Post-Standard (http://bit.ly/2jsbttW ) says Joe Driscoll will seek the Democratic nomination to run in the fifth district for the Syracuse Common Council.
The full-time musician and outspoken activist recently returned to Syracuse after living in England for more than a decade.
The seat is currently occupied by Democrat Nader Maroun, who's being forced out of office by term limits. Maroun has served four two-year terms on the council.