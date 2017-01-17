Wires  >  AP Music

Sacramento blues musician arrested after gunfire at party

The Associated Press

Posted 8:34am on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017

SACRAMENTO, Calif. A Sacramento blues musician has been accused of firing a gun during a downtown house party.

The Sacramento Bee reports (http://bit.ly/2jsp5FB ) that 23-year-old Kyle Rowland on Friday was charged with five counts of attempted murder after firing a weapon at the house party. Police say no one was injured in the shooting.

Rowland was booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail. A bail amount has not been posted.

Rowland plays the harmonica and sings for the Kyle Rowland Blues Band and has been performing since he was a child. The band has been featured at Sacramento cocktail bars and music festivals. He first broke into the music scene playing harmonica at the Sacramento Music Festival at only 10 years old.

Information from: The Sacramento Bee, http://www.sacbee.com



