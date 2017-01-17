Wires  >  AP Music

Northern Illinois students bound for Trump inauguration

The Associated Press

Posted 4:34am on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017

CHICAGO Students from a northern Illinois high school are bound for Washington, D.C., for festivities surrounding the inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump.

The (DeKalb) Daily Chronicle reports (http://bit.ly/2izMNv2 ) that more than 40 Sandwich High School band and chorus members will attend inauguration ceremonies. And they'll participate in the 2017 Inauguration Heritage Festival.

One student, 15-year-old Joshua Frosch, says he's looking forward to being in the nation's capital when "history is being made." Band director Justin Heinekamp echoes that. He says a presidential inauguration "is very historic, no matter which political side you're on."

The students will visit historic sites during their six-day stay, including the Smithsonian Museum of American History, Ford's Theatre and the Jefferson memorial.

Festival participants will get a professional recording of their performance and a commemorative gift.

