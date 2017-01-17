Couple launches glass art business

OAKLAND, Ind. Stained glass mirrors, decorative lamps, mosaic art wall decor...these are just a few things that will be featured at the open house for J&J Mosaics next weekend.
Jeanne and Johnny Lee, of Oakland City, are launching a new mosaic art business, and will host the open house at Crossroads Baptist Church Saturday Jan. 21 from 10 a.m.-3p.m.
The Lees will donate 10 percent of the proceeds they make at the open house to Crossroads Community Partners, a group that works with the church to provide a free annual Thanksgiving meal, a "back-to-school" giveaway in July and a Christmas giveaway in December.
"I started doing stained glass mosaics about four years ago as a hobby," Jeanne Lee said. "And then (Johnny) started coming out to help me and he really enjoyed it as well.
Lee says in April, Johnny's company restructured, leaving him out of a job. Now he is turning the handmade mosaic art business into a new career.
"He has looked and looked for a job and they are hard to find — he really enjoys this, so we are going to make this his new job."
Items include all stained glass mosaics, ranging from picture frames, mirrors, serving trays, baskets, birdhouses, shelves, candles, wall decor, ceramics, to chess sets.
"We pick up items at garage sales, yard sales, swap meets and craft stores that we can re-purpose," she said.
Johnny says each item is one of a kind.
"If someone wants something custom-made, we can do that," he said. "But when trying re-create identical items, most likely it's not going to happen, because of the way the glass breaks or is cut," he said.
Jeanne say the building process takes longer than people might imagine.
"My favorite part is the creation part," she said. "There are multiple steps that go into the process. "People think you can finish something in an hour but it's more like three days!"
Lee noted prices for items are based on what it cost to produce the item-she says she's been told their prices are very reasonable.
The Lees will soon be accepting credit card payments. Jeanne says once that is in place, they will start a free delivery service to local funeral homes.
"We will post pictures of our crosses, inspirational signs and other items that we will deliver for free to the funeral homes in Pike and Gibson Counties.
"We have a Facebook page (J&J Mosaics) that features photo albums of the items we have and we will soon have our website set up and going."
