Wires  >  AP Entertainment

AP Entertainment

Teen fatally stabbed outside movie theater; boy arrested

The Associated Press

Posted 3:49pm on Monday, Jan. 16, 2017

FONTANA, Calif. Police say a 15-year-old boy was stabbed to death outside a movie theater in Southern California and that a teenage boy has been arrested.

The Press Enterprise reports the stabbing happened at the Fontana Regency 8 movie Friday night and that police say it may be gang-related.

Fontana Police Sgt. Scott Snyder says officers found the victim east of the theater's front entrance with multiple stab wounds to his upper body. He died at a hospital.

A 14-year-old boy was taken into custody a short distance away from the theater, minutes after the stabbing was reported. He was booked into a juvenile detention facility.



We welcome your comments on this story, but please be civil. Do not use profanity, hate speech, threats, personal abuse, images, internet links or any device to draw undue attention. Our policy requires those wishing to post here to use their real identity.

Our commenting policy | Facebook commenting FAQ | Why Facebook?


Hey there. or join DFW.com. Your account. Log out.

Remember me