Wires  >  AP Entertainment

AP Entertainment

Eichel scores twice in Sabres' 4-1 win over Stars

By JONAH BRONSTEIN

Associated Press

Posted 3:24pm on Monday, Jan. 16, 2017

BUFFALO, N.Y. Jack Eichel scored two goals and the Buffalo Sabres defeated the Dallas Stars 4-1 on Monday.

Tyler Ennis scored 19 seconds into the first period. Ennis returned after missing 30 games with a groin injury that required surgery.

Jake McCabe also had a goal and Robin Lehner made 31 saves after missing the past three games with an illness.

The Sabres snapped a two-game losing streak and beat the Stars for the first time in four matchups.

Radek Faksa scored for the Stars in the opener of a three-game road trip. Kari Lehtonen stopped 25 shots. Dallas has lost two in a row and six of eight.

Eichel gave the Sabres a 3-1 lead 7:07 into the second period when he scored from the left side of the net on a power play. It was Eichel's first goal in five games. He scored again into an empty net with 9.3 seconds left for his third two-goal game of the season.

Buffalo built a 2-0 lead in the first 13 minutes.

Ennis took the first shot of the game and beat Lehtonen with a wrist shot from the right circle. McCabe got his first goal of the season on a power play with 7:26 remaining in the first when he intercepted Jamie Benn's clearing pass and took a slap shot from the high slot.

Buffalo's Taylor Fedun had a goal disallowed prior to the power play when it was ruled that Lehtonen touched the puck after a delayed penalty on Faksa for hooking.

Faksa poked in the rebound off Jiri Hudler's slap shot that hit the post to make it 2-1 with 4:46 remaining in the first period.

The Stars appeared to tie the game 1:38 into the second period when Patrick Eaves tipped in Stephen Johns' long shot. But Sabres coach Dan Bylsma successfully challenged that Eaves was offside.

NOTES: Eichel set a career high with 10 shots on goal. The Sabres are 6-0-1 this season when Eichel scores. ... Sam Reinhart assisted on Eichel's goal and has 13 points in his past 13 games. ... Stars D Jamie Oleksiak missed his third straight game with a hand injury. ... Buffalo recalled F Cal O'Reilly from the minors on Saturday. O'Reilly entered the lineup in place of Nicolas Deslauriers (healthy scratch). ... The Stars allowed a goal on each of the first three shots in Saturday's 5-4 loss to Minnesota. They are 3-13-5 when allowing the first goal this season. ... The Sabres have won their past five games against Western Conference teams. ... Both teams played the first game of a back-to-back.

UP NEXT

Stars: At Rangers on Tuesday

Sabres: At Toronto on Tuesday



We welcome your comments on this story, but please be civil. Do not use profanity, hate speech, threats, personal abuse, images, internet links or any device to draw undue attention. Our policy requires those wishing to post here to use their real identity.

Our commenting policy | Facebook commenting FAQ | Why Facebook?


Hey there. or join DFW.com. Your account. Log out.

Remember me