Massachusetts honors Livingston Taylor with special day

The Associated Press

Posted 2:59pm on Monday, Jan. 16, 2017

BOSTON Massachusetts has dubbed this Wednesday "Livingston Taylor Day" in honor of the singer-songwriter.

Taylor will be honored for a half-century of making music in an evening ceremony at the Verb Hotel's Hojoko Restaurant.

Officials say they'll present him with a special proclamation issued by Gov. Charlie Baker and Boston Mayor Marty Walsh.

Taylor, the brother of pop and folk sensation James Taylor, says he plans to celebrate his 50th year in the music business by touring and releasing a new album, "Safe Home."

Taylor teaches at Boston's Berklee College of Music. He lives in Watertown.



