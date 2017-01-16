Wires  >  AP Entertainment

LA Kings captain Anze Kopitar misses game due to illness

Posted 2:54pm on Monday, Jan. 16, 2017

LOS ANGELES Los Angeles Kings captain Anze Kopitar is missing their game against the Tampa Bay Lightning due to an illness.

The Kings made the announcement during warmups for the matinee game Monday.

Kopitar has just 24 points in 38 games during his first season as Los Angeles' captain. The Slovenian center has led the Kings in scoring for nine consecutive seasons, but he trails Jeff Carter by 16 points this season.

Kopitar is on his first four-game scoring streak of the season, including a three-point performance in a win over Winnipeg on Saturday.



