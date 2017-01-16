Wires  >  AP Entertainment

Green Bay's win over Dallas seen by average of 48.5M on Fox

The Associated Press

Posted 2:29pm on Monday, Jan. 16, 2017

NEW YORK Green Bay's 34-31 win over Dallas was seen by an average of 48.5 million on Fox, the most-viewed NFL divisional playoff game ever.

The game Sunday had a 26.1 rating and 46 share, the network said Monday, the highest-rated NFC divisional game since 1997. The rating is the percentage of television households tuned to a program, and the share is the percentage watching a telecast among those homes with TVs on at the time.

Pittsburgh's 18-16 victory over Kansas City, shifted to prime time Sunday night because of bad weather, was seen by 37.4 million people on NBC and its digital platform, including 37.1 million on the network.

