Bakery expanding, opening two Black Rooster Cafes in Fort Worth

By Bud Kennedy

dfw.com

Posted 2:23pm on Monday, Jan. 16, 2017

FORT WORTH The artisan Black Rooster Bakery will add a west Fort Worth cafe and expand its current location in plans announced Friday by owner Immy Khan.

A new Black Rooster Cafe will open back-to-back with his current sandwich shop, The Lunch Box, 6333 Camp Bowie Blvd. Then the current Rooster, 2430 Forest Park Blvd., will be remodeled into a cafe with more seating.

The two restaurants will serve both the Black Rooster’s popular croissants and The Lunch Box’s traditonal chicken salad. The new cafes also wil offer artisan pastries and specialty drinks from Big Bend Coffee Roasters.

Khan has been hinting that he might find a way to blend the two. The new Black Rooster Cafe space will open onto Sunset Drive behind The Lunch Box, stuck in an interior courtyard of the Village at Camp Bowie shopping center.

In an announcement, Khan also said the new Black Rooster Cafe will offer culinary classes in an open kitchen, along with a dedicated carry-out counter.

The current Black Rooster, 2430 Forest Park Blvd., will be remodeled to add a seating area and restroom access, Khan said.

The current Lunch Box food truck will become a Black Rooster truck, he said, calling the south side bakery “Fort Worth’s best-kept secret.”

The Lunch Box opens at 8 a.m. daily for breakfast and lunch; 6333 Camp Bowie Blvd., 817-738-2181, eatthelunchbox.com.

The Black Rooster Bakery opens at 7 a.m. Tuesdays through Fridays, 8 a.m. Saturday; 2430 Forest Park Blvd., 817-924-1600, http://www.roosterbakery.com

