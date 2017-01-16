Worcester Art Museum gets $825K grant from Luce Foundation

WORCESTER, Mass. The Worcester Art Museum has received an $825,000 grant that will help it highlight its collection of pre-contemporary American art.
The three-year grant from the Henry Luce Foundation will be used to support new exhibits of the museum's works that in some cases have not been seen by the public in decades.
The first exhibition scheduled for the summer of 2018 will center on stained glass windows by John La Farge and Louis Comfort Tiffany.
Another exhibit scheduled for 2019 will emphasize works from the museum's collection of pre-Civil War paintings, prints, and sculptures.
The third project focuses on nearly 5,000 North American drawings, prints, and photographs from before 1945.
Jon Seydl, director of curatorial affairs, says the museum has long focused on Colonial and 20th century art.