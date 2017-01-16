Wires  >  AP Entertainment

Pakistani filmmaker first-ever artist to co-chair WEF

Posted 2:14am on Monday, Jan. 16, 2017

ISLAMABAD Pakistan's Academy Award-winning filmmaker Sharmeen Obaid Chinoy is about to become the first ever artist to co-chair the World Economic Forum.

A Monday statement from Chinoy's office says she will also speak at the 47th World Economic Forum's annual three-day meeting starting Jan. 17 in Davos, Switzerland. It says Chinoy regards it as a great honor to represent both the artistic community and her country.

Pakistani Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif has also left to take part in the meetings, which will convene 2,500 participants from 100 countries.



