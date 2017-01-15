Wires  >  AP Entertainment

AP Entertainment

'Hidden Figures' keeps orbit at top; Affleck, Scorsese flop

By JAKE COYLE

AP Film Writer

Posted 11:14am on Sunday, Jan. 15, 2017

NEW YORK The crowd-pleasing NASA drama "Hidden Figures" has topped the box office for the second straight week, while a pair of high-priced prestige releases sputtered.

Estimates on Sunday say "Hidden Figures," a tale about African-American mathematicians in the 1960s space race, sold $20.5 million in tickets in North American theaters over the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday weekend. Fox anticipates it will make $25.3 million when Monday is included.

In a crowded field that included the "Star Wars" hit "Rogue One," the Oscar favorite "La La Land" and the surprisingly strong supernatural thriller "The Bye Bye Man," several big-name directors flopped.

Ben Affleck's period crime thriller "Live By Night" earned a mere $5.4 million. Martin Scorsese's Christian epic "Silence" took in just $1.9 million.



We welcome your comments on this story, but please be civil. Do not use profanity, hate speech, threats, personal abuse, images, internet links or any device to draw undue attention. Our policy requires those wishing to post here to use their real identity.

Our commenting policy | Facebook commenting FAQ | Why Facebook?


Hey there. or join DFW.com. Your account. Log out.

Remember me