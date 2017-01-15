Utah State Prison curates library with bans, policies

SALT LAKE CITY Utah state prisoners can read violence-laced novels and books such as "Games of Thrones," but are barred from accessing two guidebooks on manipulation.
The Salt Lake Tribune reports (http://bit.ly/2iuB6WE) Robert Greene's "The 48 Laws of Power" and "The Art of Seduction" are the only two books specifically banned at Utah State Prison.
Prison librarian Christie Jensen says these books instruct inmates on manipulating people toward negative ends.
A list of 46 magazines including Playboy is also banned.
Sex offenders are additionally barred from accessing "The Pleasure Zone" and other works in a collection mostly made up of short stories.
Policy does allow officials to deny requests from inmates for a range of reasons including poor writing quality.
Jensen said she's never seen an inmate challenge those decisions.