Television appraiser to give free book appraisals in Stowe

The Associated Press

Posted 8:54am on Sunday, Jan. 15, 2017

STOWE, Vt. A guest appraiser on PBS' Antiques Roadshow will be giving free appraisals of old and rare books next week in Stowe.

Kenneth Gloss, proprietor of the Brattle Book Shop in Boston, will give a free talk on Tuesday at 6 p.m. at the Stowe Free Library where he will discuss the value of old and rare books.

Organizers say Gloss will talk about some of his favorite finds and explain what makes a book increase in value.

He will then answer questions from the audience before giving some free verbal appraisals of books that attendees have brought with them.



