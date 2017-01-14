Prosecutors: Man charged in fatal Plainfield street fight

Wires  >  AP Entertainment

Posted 3:59pm on Saturday, Jan. 14, 2017

PLAINFIELD, N.J. Police have made an arrest in connection with a street fight that left a man dead.

Union County prosecutors say 24-year-old Jamie Castillo Castro, of Plainfield, is charged with aggravated manslaughter in the death of 34-year-old Oscar Isaac Ramos Lopez.

Plainfield police found Lopez unconscious when they responded to reports of a fight late Thursday night in the area of Park Avenue and West 2nd Street. He was taken to a hospital but was pronounced dead there early Friday.

Prosecutors say Lopez was killed when an argument between the two men turned physical. But they have not disclosed further details.

Castro was found and arrested Saturday, but a decision on whether bail will be set has not been made. It wasn't known if Castro has retained an attorney.



