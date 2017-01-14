Big Freedia hosts open call for new dancers

NEW ORLEANS Bounce artist Big Freedia is holding an open call for new dancers.
Freedia is searching for new talent — male and female — to add to her crew. Auditions are scheduled Saturday from 2:30 p.m. until 6:30 p.m. at Dance Quarter in New Orleans. Those who are selected will join the 38-year-old artist for Season 6 of her reality television show, "Big Freedia Bounces Back," scheduled for a summer return on the Fuse network.
Big Freedia was sentenced in August to three years' probation and fined $35,000 after admitting to bilking the federal government out of housing aid. The performer, whose given name is Freddie Ross Jr., has already repaid more than $34,000 and has taken steps to be a better role model, including working with Habitat for Humanity.